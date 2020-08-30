Eiyuden Chronicle: a collection of minigames closes the pharaonic Kickstarter campaign

Share it:

One month after the announcement of Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes announcement of Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes and the beginning of the fundraising on Kickstarter, the crowdfunding started by Yoshitaka Murayama ends at the pharaonic figure of 3.83 million euros, higher than the 880 % of the amount initially requested by the Rabbit & Bear boss.

In thanking everyone who participated in the fundraiser and allowed the developers to realize their dream of making this happen spiritual following of Suikoden, Murayama announces that it has entered into a collaboration with the Japanese software house NatsumeAtari to create a “companion game” of Eiyuden Chronicle.

The project entrusted to the authors of The Ninja Saviors and Wild Guns will be called “A Quiet Place” and will take on the contours of a real one prequel di Hundred Heroes. By immersing ourselves in the activities offered by A Quiet Place, we will have the opportunity to participate in a plethora of focused mini-games, thanks to which we will be able to obtain the materials necessary for the construction of our village.

All progress made in the microcosm of A Quiet Place will be carried over to the larger dimension of Eiyden Chronicle: some of the main game characters should also appear in the “companion game” as NPCs to interact with to further enrich the playful and narrative experience.

The development of A Quiet Place, therefore, will continue in parallel with that of Hundred Heroes and will not interfere with the work carried out by Rabbit & Bear: as specified in the Kickstarter campaign, the launch of Eiyuden Chronicle is scheduled for 2022 su PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X e Switch (o Switch Pro).