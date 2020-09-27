Eikichi Onizuka blows out the candles: 30 years ago the debut of the GTO in Shonan Junai Gumi

It is difficult for a character in a manga to become particularly famous even outside his work. Long-lived and ultra-popular shonen like Dragon Ball and ONE PIECE don’t have too much trouble bringing their protagonist into reality, but it is amazing when that happens to a particular character like Eikichi Onizuka, protagonista di GTO.

Yet this bizarre professor with a past as a hooligan on a motorcycle managed to become an iconic character and celebrate 30 years. Eikichi Onizuka in fact made his first appearance 30 years ago su Weekly Shonen Magazine, con l’inizio di Shonan Junai Gumi, serie che con sacrò il mangaka Toru Fujisawa.

The blond thug accompanied us on his adventures on the Shonan waterfront for six years before turning into a professor and giving life to another comic that has become immortal. GTO – Great Teacher Onizuka. Here Eikichi will show other characteristics and maturity that he did not have during his teenage years, becoming a point of reference for the problematic young people of the middle school of the Kissho private institute.

His story was then told both in the prequel Bad Company, where he made friends in middle school with best friend Ryuji Danma, and in various spin-offs such as GTO: Shonan 14 Days and the current GTO: Paradise Lost. His exploits have accompanied us for a long time, while in Italy many know him in particular for the anime where he was voiced by Massimo de Ambrosis.