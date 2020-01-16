Entertainment

Eiichiro Oda's genius and the meaning of "ONE PIECE"

January 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
Roger's secret not only gave birth to the great age of pirates, but even to the very solid root on which the entire structure of ONE PIECE. After more than 950 chapters, the mystery of the Pirate King's treasure remains one of the most interesting puzzles in the entire Japanese publishing scene.

Reaching ONE PIECE is certainly not easy, and there will be a reason if sensei has subjected our heroes to so many stops to get even one step closer to the great final goal. And yet, that high-sounding title and that mythical treasure continue to captivate the iconic imagery of the work.

Eiichiro Oda, during the writing of the manga, he pays close attention to the Japanese language, playing with words with skill and a great desire to amaze his readers. Indeed, recently, a fan has discovered an interesting detail about the meaning of "ONE PIECE", starting from the Japanese name of the name. Many times, the characters in the series quote the legendary treasure using the term "ひ と つ な ぎ の 大 秘宝", where the last three characters allow a translation with multiple interpretations. According to the original terminology, therefore, the phrase can have multiple meanings such as:

  • "An Unbelievable Hidden Treasure";
  • "The Incredible Hidden Treasure That Connects People";
  • "The Hidden Treasure of the Human Suit";
  • "The Hidden Treasure of a Calm Sea;

Surely, Oda will have taken the opportunity to play with the ambiguity of the term, which can be translated in different ways to hide a detail that will only clarify this curious detail in the future. And you, instead, what do you think of this interesting discovery? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below.

