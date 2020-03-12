Eight special events for Haikyu !! to celebrate the anniversary and revelation on the finale

Share it:

Many manga on Weekly Shonen Jump are about to end which have made history in recent years. Among them is the long spokesman on volleyball, Haikyu !! by Haruichi Furudate. The work turned eight months last month, being published since 2012. To celebrate the happy date, Haikyu !! will enjoy cover and color pages.

But the gift of Weekly Shonen Jump for Haikyu !! it does not end here. As revealed by the magazine's first leaks, they are indeed expected eight special projects for the spokon starring Shoyo Hinata.

The first refers precisely to opening and cover color pages that the chapter received on the occasion of chapter 386; Then there is a popularity survey for the Haikyu Dream Team !! as leaked a few days ago, where users will be able to vote for the seven best manga players and form their ideal team; There will be a new guidebook; New artbook coming soon; In summer and autumn 2020, an art exhibition dedicated to Haikyu will be staged in Tokyo and Sendai !!; Collaboration project between Haikyu !! and the V-League, the professional league of Japanese volleyball; The entry of Inarizaki into the anime Haikyu !! To the Top; A new theatrical show entitled "Engeki Haikyu !! The Strongest Challengers" coming from March 21st.

Some of the news was already known, but fans of Haikyu !! they will surely be curious for some of these projects such as the manga artbook or guidebook. The next chapter of Haikyu !! it is scheduled for Sunday 15 April arriving on MangaPlus.