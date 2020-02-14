         Eight new employees and 150% more online sales: the "Parasites" effect on Bonilla potatoes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It is a tiny detail, almost imperceptible, in a scene in the middle of the movie, but enough to work the miracle. While the Kim family dines in the sumptuous Park family room, a familiar metal cylinder sticks out from under the table. This is the Bonilla potato pot, a small Galician factory recognized throughout Spain that, overnight, lives a frenzy of orders.

The guilty, Parasites, South Korean film awarded with five Oscars a few days ago.

Origin. The idyll between South Korea and Bonilla a Vista dates back to 2016, when an Asian supplier combed the European market in search of some fries according to their requirements. He found them in A Coruña, in a local company founded by César Bonilla in 1932. Aimed at a fair sponsored by Hyundai, they were an immediate success.

The 3,600 boats of the first shipment sold out in the blink of an eye.

Until the movie. Half popular phenomenon half marketing strategy, Bonilla potatoes became a viral phenomenon among South Koreans. To the numerous publications dedicated by celebrities and influencers premises on Instagram had to add a year ago its appearance in some photos Promotions of Stray Kids, K-Pop band with millions of followers, in a Dazed report.

Result: even before the premiere of Parasites Arteixo's factory exported 37,000 kilos of potatoes to South Korea every month. 10% of its annual production ends in the Asian country.

Madness. It happens that the Oscar has triggered the popularity of Parasites, and with it that of Galician potatoes. Demand has skyrocketed so that the factory has had to take turns and hire eight more workers. Sales on-line, partly spurred by national and international attention to the brand (as this report by The Guardian attests), have grown 150% when they were previously marginal.

In the words of César Bonilla himself in La Voz de Galicia:

Thousands of entries were posted on social networks. The Oscar shot the online sale, from 8 to 80, a lot. In Barcelona the cans were sold out and a person called me to keep one for a friend who came from China … Madness.

About the productive frenzy of the factory, company managers explain the following, also in La Voz:

The shifts are reinforced in spring and summer, when there is more consumption especially in hospitality. The usual thing at this point of the year is to have only morning shift, but we have had to extend the frying schedule until the afternoon (…) We have a stable production of more or less 540 tons per year of potatoes, but since January it unleashed this madness.

Oscar effect. It is normal? Up to a point yes. The Oscars, with all their flaws, are a machine to attract looks. Movies like American Sniper or Zero Dark Thirty they obtained more than 90% of their collection in theaters after obtaining the nomination. There are so many spectators observing that they have become an invaluable space for brands. An announcement of 30 seconds in the middle of the ceremony costs $ 2.6 million.

An example of its impact. When in 2014 Ellen DeGeneres presented the gala, she ordered ten pizzas from a local chain called Big Mama's and Papa's. Brad Pitt, Jared Leto and other actors devoured them in front of the cameras. The next day their sales grew 500%, doubling their followers on Facebook and saturating their kitchens. The estimated impact of the scene, free for the brand, was $ 10 million.