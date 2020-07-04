eFootball Pro Cup, Konami announces an eSports tournament with Juventus and nine other teams

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Konami announced today that the current season of the eFootball.Pro League, the international eSport competition dedicated to professional clubs, will end with the frozen ranking, updated to the fifth day. The new tournament was organized to replace this championship eFootball.Pro Cup.

The eFootball.Pro Cup will maintain the same CO-OP 3v3 format as the eFootball.Pro League. This new competition will be giving away a prize pool of € 250,000 for teams and players based on MVP and Best Goal performances and awards.

The eFootball.Pro Cup will start on July 18th with this calendar:

Group stage Day 1: July 18

Group stage Day 2: July 24

Knockout stage (semifinals and finals): July 31st

The 10 teams that will participate in the eFootball.Pro Cup are:

Barcelona

Manchester United

Bayern Monaco

Juventus

Arsenal

Celtic Glasgow

Monk

Schalke 04

Boavista

Nantes

The 10 participating clubs will be divided into two groups of 5 teams, each club will play 4 single games against the other 4 teams in its group. The two best qualified teams from each group will enter the knockout stage. The semifinals will be played with the round trip formula, in case of a tie extra time and (in the case of a further tie) the penalties will be played. The eFootball.Pro Cup final will be played with the same rules but in a single game.