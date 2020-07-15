eFootball PES 2021 will not be released and will be released as a PES 2020 update

Share it:

Konami has announced PES for PS5 and Xbox Series X, the Japanese company is working on a new totally next-gen soccer game and for this he had to partially slow down the work on eFootball PES 2021. The football game will not come out? Let's clarify.

eFootball PES 2021 will be released as a seasonal (paid) update for the game currently on the market, as confirmed by the publisher: "The ambitious goal we set ourselves for our debut in the new generation made it necessary to slow down our efforts in other areas of development. As a result, we made the decision to launch this year's PES edition in a simplified guise, in the form of a "season update". However, we are confident that this year's game will bring enough emotions to our fans to ferry them until the launch of our new generation title. "

At the moment there are no other details, the eFootball PES 2021 update has appeared on the Microsoft Store in recent days however the product page does not indicate the release date and price of the update which will introduce updated roses and content not yet announced. eFootball PES 2022 instead it is currently planned (launch window estimated) for the end of next year, with the first tests starting instead in mid-2021. What do you think of this choice?