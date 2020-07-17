eFootball PES 2021 will be a standalone game: all about special editions, discounts and bonuses

Share it:

After announcing the eFootball PES 2021 Season Update release date, Konami illustrates the contents of the Standard and Club editions of the football simulator arriving in September, with a Loyalty Discount and Veteran Bonus for fans and owners of PES 2020. .

According to what illustrated by the Japanese company, the Standard Edition of eFootball PES 2021 will boast a special cover dedicated to Lionel Messi and will be available in both physical and digital format for September 15.

Collectors can instead opt for the Partner Club Edition of PES 2021, an exclusively digital version that will be offered in different versions dedicated to fans of the Barcelona, of the Juventus, of the Manchester United, of the Bayern Monaco and ofArsenal. These special editions will include specific content for the respective teams, such as formations for myClub, players for the Iconic Moments series, exclusive game seals, themed menus and more.

Konami then invites Pro Evolution Soccer fans to take advantage of one 20% discount on booking one of the versions Club Edition of PES 2021 by pre-ordering directly from the PES 2020 eFootball screen (and the related one LITE version). An eFootball PES 2020 myClub player also has a Veteran Bonus, with ingame rewards commensurate with the progress achieved in the game that will be illustrated by Konami at a later time together with the price of all versions of PES 2021 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.