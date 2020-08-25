eFootball PES 2021: unveiled the official cover with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Share it:

Konami has unveiled the official cover artwork of the Standard Edition of eFootball PES 2021 Season Update, available in stores September 15 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

For the first time in video game history, the cover image will feature two of football’s greatest legends: Lionel Messi of Barcelona e Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus. PES also renews the tradition of having the most important new football talents on the cover thanks to the presence of Marcus Rashford of Manchester United and Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich.

Messi, now in its sixth appearance on the covers of eFootball PES, represents the excellence of football and is the perfect testimonial to celebrate 25 years of the PES series. Cristiano Ronaldo, the star of the Juventus attack is the latest, in chronological order, to become the official ambassador of eFootball PES and will be present in a series of promotional activities throughout the year. Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Bayern’s Alphonso Davies, emerging stars of world football both on the pitch and in the hearts of fans around the world, have also joined the official ambassadors.

The four ambassadors will also be present in the new Club Editions of the eFootball PES 2021 Season Update, available in digital format. Each Club Edition will have one player from the Iconic Moment series, the complete myClub team and much more. Those who already own PES 2020 or PES 2020 LITE, by booking a Club Edition through the game, will receive a discount of 20%.

Jonas Lygaard, Senior Director Brand & Business Development di Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. ha dichiarato: “I am incredibly proud of the cover that we managed to make for PES 2021. We raised the bar, for the first time Messi and Ronaldo finally together.“