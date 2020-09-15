eFootball PES 2021: teams, stadiums and leagues, all licenses and big absentees

The wait for the latest iteration of Konami’s football is finally about to end, and all fans of eFootball PES 2021 will finally be able to get their hands on the product, enjoying one of the many teams with exclusive official licenses.
Championship Licenses
As for the national competitions present at the launch of the game, the list of official licenses is quite long and complete, although some important leagues are missing, including the Premier League, the Bundesliga and the Santander League, whose data will still be added through the patch available from day one, or through the first Data Packs that will be published directly from Konami. Despite these absences, which the Japanese company will soon remedy, you will be happy to know that Serie A will be completely fired. Below you can find the list of all the leagues that, at the launch of the game, will be available with the logo and the official national competitions, without having to apply any type of patch:
- A league
- B series
- League 1
- League 2
- Eredivisie
- Call us
- Jupiler Pro League
- 3F Superliga
- Prem’er Liga
- Ladbrokes Premiership
- Raiffeisen Super League
- Super League
- Argentine Super League
- Brazilian Championship Serie A
- Brazilian Championship Serie B
- Colombian Championship
- CFA Super League
- Thai League
Club Team Licenses
PES 2021 will be able to boast some important licenses in total exclusivity, including those of Juventus, Bavaria Monaco, Barcelona, Arsenal e Manchester United; the latter also received an edition of the game dedicated to each player, containing exclusive themed elements of the selected club, in addition to the faithful reproduction of the team’s stadium. For their part, however, the two Milan teams, Milan and Inter, have lost the license on the Konami title, and will be present with the fictitious names of Lombardia NA and Milano RN respectively. Below is the list of the other partner teams of eFootball PES 2021, present with official logo and name only on the football of the Japanese company:
- Schalke 04
- Roma
- Celtic Glasgow
- Rangers Glasgow
- Zenit St. Petersburg
- Corinthians
- Flamengo
- Sao Paulo
- Vasco da Gama
- Atlético Mineiro
- University of Chile
- Colo Colo
- River Plate
- Boca Juniors
- Lima Alliance
- Sporting Cristal
- academic
- Sport Boys
Cup Licenses
As in the previous chapter of the series, even in PES 2021 there will be official licenses of the Champions League and Europa League, which instead they are exclusive to FIFA 21; however, Konami has also secured the license for the European Championships to be held next summer this year. Here is the complete list of all the national and international cups officially licensed in PES 2021:
- UEFA EURO 2021
- AFC Champions League
- Belgian Cup
- Belgian Super Cup
- Denmark Cup
- Ligue’s cup
- French Cup
- Champions Trophy
- Italian Cup
- Italian Super Cup
- Kubok rossii
- Superkubok rossii
- Scottish Cup
- Swiss Cup
- Colombia Cup
- Cup of China
- China Super Cup
- Thai FA Cup
- Thai League Cup
National Team Licenses
While the most national teams are completely licensed, including all teams in Europe, some will instead be available with uniforms, logos, and sometimes even unofficial players, replaced by the so-called PES originals, or fictitious data entered into the game to replace the missing ones.
EUROPE
- Albania
- Andorra
- Armenia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bosnia Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cipro
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- England
- Estonia
- Isole Far Oer
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Gibraltar
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Israel
- Italy
- Kazakhstan
- Kosovo
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Moldavia
- Montenegro
- Netherlands
- North Macedonia
- northern Ireland
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russia
- San Marino
- Scotland
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Ukraine
- Wales
AFRICA
- Algeria
- Burkina Faso
- Cameroon
- Ivory Coast
- Egypt
- Ghana
- Guinea
- Mali
- Morocco
- Nigeria
- Senegal
- South Africa
- Tunisia
- Zambia
CENTRAL AMERICA
- Costa Rica
- Honduras
- Jamaica
- Mexico
- Panama
- USA
SOUTH AMERICA
- Argentina
- Bolivia
- Brazil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Ecuador
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Uruguay
- Venezuela
ASIA-OCEANIA
- Australia
- China
- Iran
- Iraq
- Japan
- Jordan
- North Korea
- Kuwait
- Lebanon
- New Zeland
- Oman
- Qatar
- South Korea
- Saudi Arabia
- Thailand
- United Arab Emirates
- Uzbekistan
Stadium Licenses
Also with regard to the stadiums present in the game, the speech to be made is similar to that for the national teams: some of them are official and faithfully reproduced, others are PES originals. Here is the complete list of both:
OFFICIAL STADIUMS
- Allianz Arena
- Allianz Park
- Allianz Stadium
- Corinthians Arena
- Grêmio Arena
- Camp Nou
- Celtic Park
- The tub
- The Monumental
- Emirates Stadium
- Alberto J. Armando | The Bombonera
- Alejandro Villanueva Stadium
- Beira-Rio Stadium
- Cícero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium
- José Alvalade Stadium
- Mineirão Stadium
- Monumental Stadium of Colo-Colo
- São Januário Stadium
- Caldeira Urban Stadium
- Gazprom Arena
- Ibrox Stadium
- Johan Cruijff ArenA
- Old Trafford
- Saitama Stadium 2002
- St. Jakob-Park
- Louis II stadium
- Olympic Stadium
- VELTINS-Arena
- Wembley Stadium
ORIGINAL PES STAGES
- Castle Stadium
- Sports Coliseum
- eFootball.Pro Arena
- eFootball Stadium
- Champions Stadium
- Scorpion Stadium
- Martingal Stadium
- New Triumph Stadium
- Taurus Stadium
- Capital Stadium
- KONAMI Stadium
- Metropolis Arena
- New sun arena
- Rose Park Stadium
- Sports Park
- Sagittarius stage
- National Stadium
- Orion Stadium
- Village Road
We remind you that eFootball PES 2021 Season Update is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC