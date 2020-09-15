eFootball PES 2021: teams, stadiums and leagues, all licenses and big absentees

The wait for the latest iteration of Konami’s football is finally about to end, and all fans of eFootball PES 2021 will finally be able to get their hands on the product, enjoying one of the many teams with exclusive official licenses.

Championship Licenses

As for the national competitions present at the launch of the game, the list of official licenses is quite long and complete, although some important leagues are missing, including the Premier League, the Bundesliga and the Santander League, whose data will still be added through the patch available from day one, or through the first Data Packs that will be published directly from Konami. Despite these absences, which the Japanese company will soon remedy, you will be happy to know that Serie A will be completely fired. Below you can find the list of all the leagues that, at the launch of the game, will be available with the logo and the official national competitions, without having to apply any type of patch:

A league

B series

League 1

League 2

Eredivisie

Call us

Jupiler Pro League

3F Superliga

Prem’er Liga

Ladbrokes Premiership

Raiffeisen Super League

Super League

Argentine Super League

Brazilian Championship Serie A

Brazilian Championship Serie B

Colombian Championship

CFA Super League

Thai League

Club Team Licenses

PES 2021 will be able to boast some important licenses in total exclusivity, including those of Juventus, Bavaria Monaco, Barcelona, Arsenal e Manchester United; the latter also received an edition of the game dedicated to each player, containing exclusive themed elements of the selected club, in addition to the faithful reproduction of the team’s stadium. For their part, however, the two Milan teams, Milan and Inter, have lost the license on the Konami title, and will be present with the fictitious names of Lombardia NA and Milano RN respectively. Below is the list of the other partner teams of eFootball PES 2021, present with official logo and name only on the football of the Japanese company:

Schalke 04

Roma

Celtic Glasgow

Rangers Glasgow

Zenit St. Petersburg

Corinthians

Flamengo

Sao Paulo

Vasco da Gama

Atlético Mineiro

University of Chile

Colo Colo

River Plate

Boca Juniors

Lima Alliance

Sporting Cristal

academic

Sport Boys

Cup Licenses

As in the previous chapter of the series, even in PES 2021 there will be official licenses of the Champions League and Europa League, which instead they are exclusive to FIFA 21; however, Konami has also secured the license for the European Championships to be held next summer this year. Here is the complete list of all the national and international cups officially licensed in PES 2021:

UEFA EURO 2021

AFC Champions League

Belgian Cup

Belgian Super Cup

Denmark Cup

Ligue’s cup

French Cup

Champions Trophy

Italian Cup

Italian Super Cup

Kubok rossii

Superkubok rossii

Scottish Cup

Swiss Cup

Colombia Cup

Cup of China

China Super Cup

Thai FA Cup

Thai League Cup

National Team Licenses

While the most national teams are completely licensed, including all teams in Europe, some will instead be available with uniforms, logos, and sometimes even unofficial players, replaced by the so-called PES originals, or fictitious data entered into the game to replace the missing ones.

EUROPE

Albania

Andorra

Armenia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia Herzegovina

Bulgaria

Croatia

Cipro

Czech Republic

Denmark

England

Estonia

Isole Far Oer

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Gibraltar

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Kazakhstan

Kosovo

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Moldavia

Montenegro

Netherlands

North Macedonia

northern Ireland

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Russia

San Marino

Scotland

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

Ukraine

Wales

AFRICA

Algeria

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Ivory Coast

Egypt

Ghana

Guinea

Mali

Morocco

Nigeria

Senegal

South Africa

Tunisia

Zambia

CENTRAL AMERICA

Costa Rica

Honduras

Jamaica

Mexico

Panama

USA

SOUTH AMERICA

Argentina

Bolivia

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Ecuador

Paraguay

Peru

Uruguay

Venezuela

ASIA-OCEANIA

Australia

China

Iran

Iraq

Japan

Jordan

North Korea

Kuwait

Lebanon

New Zeland

Oman

Qatar

South Korea

Saudi Arabia

Thailand

United Arab Emirates

Uzbekistan

Stadium Licenses

Also with regard to the stadiums present in the game, the speech to be made is similar to that for the national teams: some of them are official and faithfully reproduced, others are PES originals. Here is the complete list of both:

OFFICIAL STADIUMS

Allianz Arena

Allianz Park

Allianz Stadium

Corinthians Arena

Grêmio Arena

Camp Nou

Celtic Park

The tub

The Monumental

Emirates Stadium

Alberto J. Armando | The Bombonera

Alejandro Villanueva Stadium

Beira-Rio Stadium

Cícero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium

José Alvalade Stadium

Mineirão Stadium

Monumental Stadium of Colo-Colo

São Januário Stadium

Caldeira Urban Stadium

Gazprom Arena

Ibrox Stadium

Johan Cruijff ArenA

Old Trafford

Saitama Stadium 2002

St. Jakob-Park

Louis II stadium

Olympic Stadium

VELTINS-Arena

Wembley Stadium

ORIGINAL PES STAGES

Castle Stadium

Sports Coliseum

eFootball.Pro Arena

eFootball Stadium

Champions Stadium

Scorpion Stadium

Martingal Stadium

New Triumph Stadium

Taurus Stadium

Capital Stadium

KONAMI Stadium

Metropolis Arena

New sun arena

Rose Park Stadium

Sports Park

Sagittarius stage

National Stadium

Orion Stadium

Village Road

We remind you that eFootball PES 2021 Season Update is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, on Everyeye.it you will also find the guide to the controls of the new PES 2021 to learn how to master all aspects related to the controls of the game. To learn more, refer to the PES 2021 review.