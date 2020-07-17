eFootball PES 2021: Steam reveals the price of the Standard and Club editions

Share it:

Thanks to the recent opening of the Steam page of eFootball PES 2021, we can finally find out the price of the Standard and Club editions of the next Konami football simulator.

Based on the information shared by Konami through the Steam tab of eFootball PES 2021, we learn that the digital version of the Standard Edition can be purchased at the price of 29.99 euros. As specified by the Japanese developers, PES 2021 will be a standalone game: it will therefore be a game in its own right which will not require the purchase of the current eFootball PES 2020.

As for the Partner Club versions of PES 2021, these will be offered only and exclusively digitally at the price of 34.99 euros. The edition in question will include specific content for the teams of the Barcelona, of the Juventus, of the Manchester United, of the Bayern Monaco and ofArsenal, like footballers for their myClub training, champions for the Iconic Moments mode, exclusive game seals and personalized menus.

Who wants to buy the Partner Club Edition eFootball PES 2021 will then be happy to know that by pre-ordering directly from the PES 2020 screen (or LITE version) you will be entitled to one 20% discount. On these pages you will find an in-depth analysis of all the contents of eFootball PES 2021 Season Update.