eFootball PES 2021, MyClub: how to choose the perfect coach

In the mode MyClub of eFootball PES 2021 you can change the formation of your team only by changing yours coach. Let’s see in this guide how to do it, and which are the best coaches on the square.

Each trainer within the MyClub mode features a few attributes specific, as well as a precise game scheme and a series of targets personal, which will guarantee a automatic and free renewal of the contract if satisfied. As expected, the best coaches cannot be purchased from your very first hours within MyClub, but they will gradually unlock as you play; the most important managers will be able to support a large number of top players within the team without penalties, but on the other hand they will require the achievement of much more complicated objectives to activate the free renewal of the contract (which can in any case be extended through spending of a variable amount of GP and Coins).

How to buy a trainer

To buy a coach, go to the appropriate section on the contracts screen: here you will find one list of available coaches, which comes updated every 8 hours. A coach could reappear in the future associated with a different formation from the previous ones, so remember that if you find the coach that suits you with the formation you want, you should try to seize the moment and buy it immediately, to avoid being left in the mouth. dry in the future. L’last day of each monthInstead, the list of managers is updated every time you access the related menu, making this time the best time to go in search of the perfect manager.

To sign a manager you will have to pay the amount of GP The Coins indicated, then just make it active within the team management screen.

The module counts …

Hiring the right manager will allow you to field your team using your preferred form: you will (almost) never be able to change modules, unless the manager is replaced directly, or assistant coaches are set up (more on that later), so choose carefully. However, know that every player within MyClub has his own preference in terms of modules, and satisfying as many players as possible in this sense will allow you to obtain big bonuses to team spirit, which represents the understanding between the players on the pitch, essential for the team to function well and smoothly. When buying a manager, therefore, try to balance as best as possible the choice of a module that conforms to your game idea and your squad, with the needs of your players (or at least the most important ones) .

…But that is not all

When choosing the new manager for your team, do not focus only on the module he uses, but try to base your choice also on the other characteristics present, which are all equally important:

Adaptability – the higher a manager’s adaptability value, the higher his level of Familiarity initial, and the rate at which it will increase; A coach’s familiarity is another very useful variable for increase the spirit general of the team, and will increase over time as long as the coach himself remains at the helm of the team, up to a maximum value equal to 120% . A coach’s familiarity may also be subject to gods cali , who will show up in case you have to “demote” them to the role of assistant coaches, or simply remove them from office; don’t worry too much, though, as putting them back in charge of the team in their place will gradually increase their familiarity.

– each coach brings with him, in addition to a fixed or fluid module, also other ideas , including instructions in attack and defense, or a set of football concepts such as the application of the counterattack, the use of pressing and much more, including the next three characteristics, which are associated with a value from one to ten. Range of Action – a low range is preferable in case you want to develop a game based on possession of the ball, with the players who stay closer to each other and prefer short passes. High range values, on the other hand, go perfectly with a tactic based on long balls and a massive exploitation of the counterattack.

– a low range is preferable in case you want to develop a game based on possession of the ball, with the players who stay closer to each other and prefer short passes. High range values, on the other hand, go perfectly with a tactic based on long balls and a massive exploitation of the counterattack. Defensive Line – the defensive line value affects the defense height on the pitch with respect to your own penalty area: a low value will make your defenders stay further behind, giving meters to the opponents but avoiding being surprised by long balls or counter-attacks, while a high value will raise the defensive line of your team, which will go to bring a higher and deeper pressing but could suffer any counterattacks.

– the defensive line value affects the on the pitch with respect to your own penalty area: a low value will make your defenders stay further behind, giving meters to the opponents but avoiding being surprised by long balls or counter-attacks, while a high value will raise the defensive line of your team, which will go to bring a higher and deeper pressing but could suffer any counterattacks. Compactness – compactness indicates the width that your team will take on the field: a high value will favor the game on the flanks, and it will be useful to enhance your outsiders, while a low value will allow you to more articulate the game for the central streets.

Assistant coaches

In case you want to have alternatives regarding the modules to be used in the game, without having to change coaches every time, you can take advantage of the mechanics of the assistant coaches. To use them, just enter the team management, and change the settings regarding the offensive and defensive play patterns (what you will see on the team screen will be the standard game plan, led by your main manager), assigning each of the two a manager in your possession. This way, during a game you will be able to quickly change formation and tactics of the game, by pressing and holding the up arrow for the offensive scheme, and the down arrow for the defensive scheme, in order to adapt to every situation, for example to manage possession after taking the lead or to quickly attack the opponent with pressing and counterattack to recover a negative result.

We remind you that on our pages you can also find the guide to buy new players in the MyClub mode. If you have a hard time paying players and managers, check out our guide to accumulating GP and Coins fast.