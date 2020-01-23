eFootball PES 2020: the TIMVISION Final ends, Italy has its four Azzurri

Share it:

Rosario "Npk_02" Accurso, Nicola "nicaldan" Lillo, Carmine "Naples17x" Liuzzi and Alfonso "AlonsoGrayfox" Mereu: these are the names, surnames and nicknames of the four Azzurri of Efoot, the first representatives of the TIMVISION eNational.

After two intense days of intense joypad fights in the fascinating setting of Coverciano, the TIMVISION eNazionale PES Final has decreed those who will have the honor of wearing the blue colors at the next qualifiers for UEFA eEuro 2020, with the aim of detach the pass for the finals, which will be held in Wembley on 9 and 10 July.

The TIMVISION eNational, the twenty-first representative of FIGC, was thus composed at the end of a weekend that involved sixteen players, who arrived Friday at the Federal Technical Center from all over Italy, and who challenged each other in a continuous "virtual" battle between yesterday and today.

The competition format initially divided i sixteen contenders in four gironthe four teams each, and the round-trip matches decreed the first four eliminated, or the last classified in each group. So, the twelve players remaining in the race were divided into two new groups of six: Nicola "nicaldan" Lillo and Carmine "Naples17x" Liuzzi won the two groups, thus becoming the first official Azzurri.

The second and third classified of the two groups have finally faced each other in two play-offs (i.e. the second in group A against the third in group B, and vice versa), to complete the squad of four players of the TIMVISION National team: adrenaline and tension have accompanied the contenders in front of the screen, while the first two official Azzurri waited to know the names of the other teammates.

At the end of two thrilling and electrifying playoffs, but characterized by constant fair play – like the rest of the whole event – Alfonso "AlonsoGrayfox" Mereu and Rosario "Npk_02" Accurso were able to raise arms and joypad to the sky: they are the other two Azzurri that from today – together with Nicola "nicaldan" Lillo, Carmine "Naples17x" Liuzzi – they will represent Italy in the efoot.