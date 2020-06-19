eFootball PES 2020 Mobile with 300 million downloads, free bonus

Share it:

Konami has announced that eFootball PES 2020 for iPhone and Android has passed the 300 million downloads, to celebrate this result, the company launched a new campaign that allows you to get numerous free bonuses.

From June 18th to July 1st you will receive the following bonuses by logging in to eFootball PES 2020:

Special Agents – P. DYBALA x1 & P. ​​COUTINHO x1 (from 18 to 24 June)

Special Agents – M. ÖZIL x1 & L. MESSI x1 & M. RASHFORD x1 (from June 25th to July 1st)

Glorious Moments Series agents – JUVENTUS & FC BAYERN MÜNCHEN (from 18 to 24 June)

Glorious Moments Series agents – ARSENAL & FC BARCELONA & MANCHESTER UNITED (from 25 June to 1 July)

It will also be possible to obtain the following rewards:

Agent Ambassador of PES x1 (from June 18 to July 5)

Doubling of myClub coins, Skill Tokens and Position Boosters in Matchday events (from 22 June to 5 July)

Doubling of Special Trainers in Tour Events (from 22 June to 5 July)

Doubling of the GP in the Open Challenge (from 22 June to 5 July)

eFootball PES 2020 Mobile is available for free download from the App Store and Google Play, do not miss the new exclusive rewards, undoubtedly these are very interesting bonuses to improve and enrich their gaming experience on smartphones.