eFootball PES 2020: Konami announces the UEFA Euro online event

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Konami shared the details of theUEFA Euro 2020 online event of eFootball PES 2020 for console and mobile platforms which will start on July 13th and which will end on August 23rd.

The European football championship has been postponed to 2021 but PES 2020 eFootball players can play it now thanks to the free downloadable UEFA Euro 2020 content. This content dedicated to European football will be even more exciting thanks to the presence of a series of online campaigns:

UEFA EURO 2020 Matchday: from 13 July to 24 August

Special Login Campaign: from 6 to 27 July

UEFA EURO 2020 Matchday Predict-The-Winner Campaign: From 11 August

POTW UEFA EURO 2020: Beginning of August

National Teams Selection (Featured Players): From 6 to 23 July

Legends: European National Teams: 9 to 27 July

UEFA Euro 2020 Matchday takes inspiration from the European calendar and includes three Matchdays each day. Participants will be able to choose which national team to represent.

POTW UEFA EURO 2020: (Top Players of the Week) – Begins in August and builds on player performance in Matchdays

Special Login Campaign: will be held from 6 July to 27 July and will allow you to receive a weekly bonus of 300 myClub coins (for a maximum total of 900 myClub coins), from 9 to 27 July by logging in you will be able to obtain legends of the Europeans for free

National Teams Selection: 9 national teams will be available, 3 each week

England, Holland, Russia: from 6 to 9 July

Belgium, France, Italy: from 13 to 16 July

Spain, Germany, Portugal: from 20 to 23 July

Legends: Includes legendary players who have participated in previous editions of the European football championships, this promotion started on July 2nd

To promote participation in the online event, Konami will organize the UEFA Euro 2020 Matchday Predict-The-Winner campaign in which players will have to guess the winners of the Matchdays. 100 million myClub coins will be equally distributed among the winners who guess the result of the final to be held on August 23rd. Further information will soon be released.