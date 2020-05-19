eFootball PES 2020 delays the arrival of the Eurocup for a few days

Share it:

Updating eFootball PES 2020 With the contents of the canceled Eurocopa 2020 you will have to wait a little longer than expected now that the update has been moved from April 30 to June 4, presumably to apply some of the changes caused by the cancellation of the real tournament, which did not it may be celebrated by the pandemic.

Konami has detailed some of these changes making clear what will be new in the face of the update and we must thank that no notable sacrifices have been made that we see.

All 55 existing UEFA national teams, teams, and kits will be available.

UEFA EURO 2020 ™ mode official tournament.

Faithful and highly realistic recreations of Wembley Stadium and St. Petersburg Stadium.

The official ball for the UEFA EURO 2020 ™ Group Stage will be available at launch.

The characteristics of the UEFA EURO 2020 ™ players, the theme of Matchdays, and other events in the game will be subject to changes that will be announced in the game itself.

The ideal UEFA EURO 2020 ™ Tournament Team will not be available.

With the arrival of this DLC, the UEFA eEURO 2020 virtual tournament will also close with a final group stage of the 16 national teams that will take place between May 23 and 24.

At the moment this is the closest that fans of the European tournament par excellence will be since its celebration will not be possible at the moment. We will have to wait until next year for the mainland teams to jump back onto the field.