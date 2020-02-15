eFootball PES 2020: Data Pack 4.0 is available with the new face of Ibra

Share it:

The EFootball PES 2020 Data Pack 4.0 it is available with new faces of over 50 players including those of the young promises Erling Haaland, Dean Henderson and of champions like Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimović of Milan.

Data Pack 4.0 also includes new updated content from the Brasileiro Série A Championship and of Toyota Thai League, as well as the new updated game uniforms of the Brazilian Championship. The new eFootball PES 2020 Data Pack 4.0 also introduces new Legend Players for myClub, available within the next two weeks in in-game campaigns:

Andrea Pirlo

Giuseppe Bergomi

Iván Córdoba

Gareth Barry

Shay Given

Jan Koller

Rafael van der Vaart

Robbie Keane

The update it also includes the official boots and balls Ligue 1 Conforama and 3F Superliga for a total of 15 new Adidas football boots (Copa 20+ Mutator Pack, Nemeziz 20+ Mutator Pack, Predator 20+ Mutator Pack, X 19+ Mutator Pack), Nike (Mercurial Superfly VII Red / Black, Mercurial Superfly VII Multi, Phantom Venom, Phantom VSN 2, Tiempo Legend VIII), New Balance (Furon v6, Tekela v2), Puma (Future 5.1 Netfit, Puma One 20.1) and Umbro (Medusae 3, Speed ​​5) – each of these models is the perfect digital replica of the real counterpart.

The Data Pack 4.0 also includes the exclusive game uniforms of the Partner Team Packages previously released in December. These paid content add pre-set teams for myClub with the latest players, the coach, the game tactics and the theme dedicated to the chosen team. The seven Partner Team Packages are available for € 4.99 each.