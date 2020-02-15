Edwin Luna wants to return to Televisa, after triumphing on TV Azteca

The show business is a capricious world and a bad decision can lead to a great failure; as it happened to the poor Edwin Luna, vocalist of The Trakalosa de Monterrey.

The singer and his managers they bet on The academy, however, it seems that it was a bad decision, since according to the interpreter of Notice yes, TV Azteca has not given the necessary support after its participation in the reality show

For that reason, Moon is looking for the possibility of returning to TV, despite the fact that the television company of Ajusco consolidated it as a star.

In accordance with Gil Barrera, Edwin should reconsider his decision, as Aztec If he gave his unconditional support and the return to Televisa could go wrong.

Edwin must appreciate that in Azteca they gave him unconditional support and consolidated him as a star and what he should look for is to stay there and not be jumping to kill. As a result of what he built in Azteca, Edwin will perform on the most impressive stage in Mexico, the National Auditorium, on January 30. We will read next here where we may talk about you. ”

With information from Gil Barrera

It may interest you:

Return? Ana Claudia Talancón talks about "I am your fan"