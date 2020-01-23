Edwin Luna turns his back on Tv Azteca and goes to Televisa

Share it:

It seems that Edwin Luna's contract with Tv Azteca is over and that is that after having been part of the Academy as a judge and having spent his wedding on television, the singer decided to go to the competition with his wife Kimberly Flores, It's about Televisa.

And it is that the couple was in the program Today where he lived with the production all morning, as if that were not enough there are strong rumors that the vocalist of La Trakalosa de Monterrey is integrated as judge of the reality show, Pequeños Gigantes although he has not yet confirmed nothing.

As if that were not enough, the morning was also responsible for covering the baptism of his daughter where they threw the house out the window because the party they boasted on their social networks was spectacular.

Meanwhile the fans of the couple congratulated them for seeing them as together as always as well as starting new projects in San Angel because although they have not said anything about it, fans are sure they have several surprises for this year.

"How beautiful both my best wishes to both @edwinlunat and @kimfloresgz", "Beautiful couple look beautiful and your @kimfloresgz very beautiful and your wardrobe looks cute and they would like to look like this but nel", they wrote to go to the program .

It should be mentioned that the mother of Edwin's son accused the singer as false because he says that things between him and the child do not go as they seem, a situation that made her break the silence in social networks where she ended up with the artist.

