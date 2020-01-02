Edwin Luna shows that he loves all his children equally

Share it:

A few months ago it was said that Edwin Luna was not a good father with the rest of his children because it was said that he had no communication with them, but the singer proved quite the opposite with a message and some photos.

It turns out that the artist said goodbye to the year with a photo where he is seen next to his wife Kimberly Flores and his daughter Gianna, who is the youngest of their children, causing excitement among his faithful fans who congratulated him on his words.

@kgiannaluna the youngest baby but I love all my children equally and my wife @kimfloresgz because we are a family and work team that nobody can ever separate. We are going for a # 2020 with many more things and dreams to fulfillEdwin wrote.

The photo reached more than 72 thousand likes and made it clear that everything that is said about his role as a father is a farce because the leader of the Trakalosa has been attacked on more than one occasion by the famous haters, who still do not approve of his Marriage with the Kimberly model.

"Successes for this 2020, blessings for you and your family", "Great winners, leading a new family, happy start", "What a nice picture congratulations are my steps to follow", they wrote to Edwin for the photo.

Meanwhile in another photo the singer appears accompanied by his three children who appear hugging his father demonstrating the mutual love they have between them.

They said #Bolita to #Papi and zas hahaha. May you have a successful # 2020, love, health, but above all the blessing of God. I encourage race to activate with everything, Edwin wrote in the photo with his suckers.