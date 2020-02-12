TV Shows

Edwin Luna captivates by showing herself without clothes on the nudist beach of Oaxaca

February 12, 2020
Edie Perez
Edwin Luna, vocalist of La Trakalosa de Monterrey, captivated his followers by sharing a photograph where he posed totally naked in front of a pool during his vacations in Oaxaca and unleashed a wave of comments, some good, some bad and some full of hate in against him

There is no doubt that the singer's family likes to remain involved in controversy, since when it is not his wife who gives what to talk about, it is he who does it. Since their union in 2019 with Kimberly Flores the two have remained in the eye of the hurricane.

At the time the picture was taken, the star was in Zipolite Oaxaca, a beach that is recognized as one of the famous and exotic nudist beaches of Mexico, so Edwin decided to follow that tradition and also wanted to take off his clothes.

Look here at the photograph that Edwin Luna took

Well, taking advantage of the fact that we are in #Zipolite #Oaxaca, because once I said I also go out for a walk without #Clothing, so I don't get there soon? "

The singer received thousands of likes and hundreds of comments flattering his figure, as well as the one made by his wife Kim, who stood out the most: "What a beautiful view", however, the aggressions and criticisms in his against.

On your back because there is not much to teach from the front "," Mam * da..Man. It is pure c * leada that, and you seem niurka that does anything to get attention "," Hahahahahahaha I fart with your miseries "," You have become pure circus ", were some of the comments made.

