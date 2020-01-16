Edwin Luna and Kimberly Flores have a big party for the christening of their daughter

Share it:

Edwin Luna and Kimberly Flores apparently threw the house out of the window due to the baptism of their daughter Gianna, because in social networks there are several images of the imposing celebration of the child who has become the great love of her parents since her arrival.

Games, candy tables, jolts and luxurious memories were part of the ceremony where members of La Trakalosa de Monterrey attended, in addition to Aracely Ordaz the famous Gomita, who has been friends with the couple since they began their relationship a few years ago.

As if that were not enough, the couple only shared in their Instagram stories how the event was since they decided that the tender moment was much more private, so they did not want to attract too much attention

Recall that the couple has become one of the most united of the show and although they have been the target of criticism since their romance was announced, they have preferred to remain silent, because in the past they responded to certain types of aggressions, but now They decided to avoid the problems since they prefer to focus on their personal projects which have been a success.

It is worth mentioning that a few weeks ago Luna took all her children and her wife to spend a beautiful holiday in Los Cabos, where they had a great time, they also shared several photos where they are seen enjoying the beach, but what they called the most Attention of his fans is the approach that the vocalist has with his children for some months.

"The truth is very nice everyone enjoy", "Blessings God bless you congratulations", were some of the comments they received for their trip.