Edwin Luna and Kim Flores reveal intimate moment in bed (PHOTO)

One of the most famous marriages of social networks is that of Edwin Luna Y Kimberly Flores, although they are always criticized for various Internet users, they always presume the love they have.

Now the model Kimberly Flores shared a photograph in his InstaStories, in which they are seen very caramelized in his bed. Similarly, he accompanied the image with the text: “I love dawn by your side"

For its part, Edwin Luna He shared the story on his Instagram account and added to the image: “well asleep lol #I LOVE YOU"

It is worth mentioning that despite the alleged infidelity on the part of Kimberly, the marriage is still happy and filling your life with beautiful moments, which are shared in your social networks to show the world how much they love each other.

