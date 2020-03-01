Edward of FMA in other styles: how would it be designed by the authors of Naruto and Bleach?

Share it:

Fullmetal Alchemist is an iconic work. Be it in its manga or anime format, everyone can recognize the characters created by Hiromu Arakawa some twenty years ago. The peculiar story, the varied characteristics, but the whole is recognizable above all by the unique design of the mangaka. What would it be like if it were changed?

Winter 7th fan decided to give it a try by changing the main character, Edward Elric. In the image posted on Twitter, and which you can see below, the protagonist of Fullmetal Alchemist has been modified and redesigned to respect the stylistic dictates of other famous authors and with a unique style.

So let's see Edward follow Masashi Kishimoto's trait with Naruto, in an attempt to apply a technique; becomes a captain of Bleach's Gotei 13 as if it were designed by Tite Kubo; enters the pirate world of Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE; participate in My Hero Academia school adventures created by Kohei Horikoshi; finally we see him enter the gloomy story that broke this year, that of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba designed by Koyoharu Gotouge.

All five of the styles chosen are particularly faithful and each one applies some modifications to the character of Fullmetal Alchemist. Which of the versions of the alchemist Edward Elric excluding the Arakawa original is your favorite? After the end of Silver Spoon, Hiromu Arakawa started work on a new work.