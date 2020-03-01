Entertainment

Edward of FMA in other styles: how would it be designed by the authors of Naruto and Bleach?

March 1, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Fullmetal Alchemist is an iconic work. Be it in its manga or anime format, everyone can recognize the characters created by Hiromu Arakawa some twenty years ago. The peculiar story, the varied characteristics, but the whole is recognizable above all by the unique design of the mangaka. What would it be like if it were changed?

Winter 7th fan decided to give it a try by changing the main character, Edward Elric. In the image posted on Twitter, and which you can see below, the protagonist of Fullmetal Alchemist has been modified and redesigned to respect the stylistic dictates of other famous authors and with a unique style.

So let's see Edward follow Masashi Kishimoto's trait with Naruto, in an attempt to apply a technique; becomes a captain of Bleach's Gotei 13 as if it were designed by Tite Kubo; enters the pirate world of Eiichiro Oda, ONE PIECE; participate in My Hero Academia school adventures created by Kohei Horikoshi; finally we see him enter the gloomy story that broke this year, that of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba designed by Koyoharu Gotouge.

READ:           'Day of the Dead' by George A. Romero will become a series for the Syfy channel

All five of the styles chosen are particularly faithful and each one applies some modifications to the character of Fullmetal Alchemist. Which of the versions of the alchemist Edward Elric excluding the Arakawa original is your favorite? After the end of Silver Spoon, Hiromu Arakawa started work on a new work.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.