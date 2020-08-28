Edward Norton, that’s why the Pride and Glory actor didn’t become an Avenger

Share it:

This evening airs on Iris Pride and Glory, a 2008 crime drama directed by Gavin O’Connor which stars Edward Norton, the actor who was supposed to reinterpret the Incredible Hulk in the various Avengers movies. However, as we know, things went very differently.

Many will remember that Norton had been Bruce Banner in 2008 but, when the cast of performers who would form the Avengers team for the next MCU film was announced, his place was taken by Mark Ruffalo.

There was much talk of controversy due to Edward Norton’s expensive financial demands but, Kevin Feige at the time he declared that the reason for the break depended exclusively on the irreconcilable differences with the other actors who would have taken part in Avengers. According to him, it was necessary “find an actor who embodies the creativity and collaborative spirit of the other talented cast members”.

Norton, however, denied the president of Marvel Studios, stating that in addition to the economic reasons, his career was at stake that, she could not be trapped for many years with the same character.

“There are too many obligations that come with it. There were so many things to do, I was looking for diversity. I have kept the bargain I made with myself. I wanted to do different things. Maybe, I didn’t want everyone to see me for just one role. I think something can only be done once, if you continue, it risks becoming monotonous. You become just that in the eyes of the people. If I had continued, I would not have done Moonrise Kingdom, Gran Budapest Hotel, Birdman, because I would have been completely swallowed by the Avengers. “

