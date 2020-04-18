Eduin Caz makes an unexpected proposal to Edwin Luna

Share it:

The singers Eduin Caz and Edwin Luna, vocalists of the group Firme and band La Trakalosa de Monterrey are friends and are followed on social networks; the first throws an unexpected challenge at the second, and has apparently accepted it.

Eduin Caz proposes to Edwin Luna that he remove his hair and remain in the rapa, since he owes him a challenge or a bet, although he does not explain how it is that he is indebted to him.

✌️ A shared publication by Eduin Caz (@eduincaz) on Apr 16, 2020 at 8:53 p.m. PDT





You owe me a challenge Edwin Luna, I already have your challenge, dad; I was checking your social networks, I challenge you to shave, you have to shave the decline, spirit, challenge launched Edwin Luna, "says Caz in a story on his Instagram.

And in another post, Edwin Luna appears to be seen shaving a sideburns, but Kimberly Flores, his wife, tries to stop him.

At the moment it is not known if Edwin snatched himself and met Caz's challenge. Surely in the next few days it will be revealed whether or not he dared to shave.

Edwin Luna has had success with the La Trakalosa band and is one of the artists currently in the Mexican regional with the most followers on social networks.









Luna is a singer of songs like Drunk with love, what's your name? and La Revancha, among many more.

Eduin Caz is also very popular as a vocalist for the group Firme and in recent days Christian Nodal's statement about him caused controversy, writing on Twitter that there is a 0% chance that he will record a duet song with him.

