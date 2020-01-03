         'Educate a superhero' will have season 2: Netflix renews one of its most popular series of 2019

Share it:

Netflix He has finally made a decision about the continuity of 'Educate a Superhero': the series developed by Carol Barbeee from the Dennis Lui comic will have second season.

An expected renewal

The streaming platform revealed a few days ago that it was one of the most popular series of 2019 in the United States, paving the way for a renovation that has been expected to wait longer than expected. Recall that the first batch of episodes came to Netflix on October 4 and the company does not usually wait so long to give us good news …

'Educate a superhero' tells the story of how Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) Raises his son Dion (Ja'Siah Young) after the death of her husband (Michael B. Jordan). The usual problems go further when they discover that they have super powers, having to make an extra effort to keep it a secret. For this he will have the help of Pat (Jason Ritter), her husband's best friend.

The second season will consist of eight episodes, one less than the first, and the filming will take place during this same 2020, without the exact date having been finalized. For his part, Barbee will return to continue as a showrunner.

