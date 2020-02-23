Eduardo Yáñez is in mourning, his mother María Eugenia Luévano dies

Share it:

María Eugenia Luévano, mother of actor Eduardo Yáñez, died at 82 years of age. So far the causes of his death are unknown. It was through his social networks where the actor shared an emotional video in memory of his father.

"Rest in peace," Eduardo Yáñez said. "You were a great son friend, God bless you, hug very strong", "my deepest condolences", "all my love and all my strength in this moment dear Lalo, I know how good son you always were. Blessed are you and will be always, your mom is next to the Lord, I love you friend, "are some of the messages in your post sense on Instagram.

It is worth mentioning that a few hours before his mother died, Eduardo Yáñez shared the following message dedicated to that beautiful being that gave him life:

Pretty. She is pretty, not pretty of those who steal covers, she is pretty of those who with one smile steal your soul.

Although Eduardo Yáñez is jealous of his private life, love and affection for his mother always boasted him before television cameras and social networks.