Eduardo Yáñez arrives with his whole face swollen to the Hoy program

Eduardo Yáñez has all his fans worried because he appeared on the program Today with a very swollen face leaving everyone with his mouth open, as many say he has health problems.

Meanwhile, other Internet users say that the actor could have applied Botox on his face, which is why his face looked that way and it is that as everyone knows it is very common for celebrities to resort to this treatment to look good on camera.

"May God give me great health and if so, a speedy recovery", "I have injected cortisone and so I get bloated", "The natural is better. We all grow old and the purity of the human being is to naturally reach the end, "wrote netizens.

For those who did not know Yanez joins the project Without fear of the truth where he plays President Lozano, which is why he went to the morning to talk a little more about his character which will give much to talk about.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago his mother died for what he talked a little about his departure and that he had the opportunity to say goodbye to the lady whom he protected so much for several years.