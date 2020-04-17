Eduardo Santamarina before quarantine reiterates his love for Mayrín Villanueva

Share it:

The famous have been much more united with their relatives since the quarantine began in our country, proof of this is the love that Eduardo Santamarina feels for Mayrín Villanueva, making it clear that staying at home made them fall in love more.

In the photo they are seen very close to the actors who in the past were said to be facing a marriage crisis but everything remained in the past because they are more in love than ever and inviting their fans to stay home.





So far the photo has reached more than 18 thousand likes and several comments of all kinds where you congratulate them for their union in addition to eliminating the scandals of an alleged separation.



See this post on Instagram This life Crazy, crazy, crazy ….. How much I love you ….. Let's stay home ❤️ A publication shared by Eduardo Santamarina (@eduardosantamarinamx) on Apr 17, 2020 at 10:08 PDT





"With all due respect but Eduardo Santamarina is a GUAPOTE", "How beautiful I remember when Juan querendon fell in love", "She is very pretty … the beauty and the Beast", wrote the Internet users.





It is worth mentioning that today they are still one of the most united couples of the show, they also have several pending work projects that although they were paused with the contingency, many assure that they returned with everything.

