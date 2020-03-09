Eduardo Capetillo and Mariana Garza, when they loved each other in Reach for a Star

Share it:

Mariana Garza and Eduardo Capetillo starred in the 1990 telenovela Reach a star, which was broadcast every afternoon on Channel 2 of Televisa. The youth soap opera, from the first chapter, became a youth favorite of those years.

Eduardo Capetillo and Mariana Garza, through their characters, became the favorite couple of the youth audience that in those years watched the soap operas. They managed to make Reach a star a true television success.

This production was one of the first melodramas that contemplated in its plot musical numbers, as it happened in the second part, Reach a star 2, where the musical group Paper Dolls was born.

Reaching for a star premiered during May 1990 and the official theme was composed by Arjona, The Woman I Dreamed of, which also became a musical success and was sung by Eduardo Capetillo.









Success smiled in particular to Mariana and Capetillo; he, for example, managed to star in other soap operas such as Dance with me and Marimar.

And the plot of Reaching for a star caught the audience of those years. Lorena (Mariana Garca), a little physically graceful girl, falls in love with Eduardo Casablanca (Eduardo Capetillo), and life unites them.









In their relationship they have to overcome tests and obstacles to realize their love.

Luis de Llano Macedo was the producer and Ana Silvia Garza, Kenia Gazcón, Julissa, Tiaré Scanda, Alejandro Ibarra and Andrea Legarreta, among other actors, also performed.

Reaching for a star was broadcast between May 14 and December 21, 1990 and marked the genre of soap operas in Mexico.