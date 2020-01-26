Entertainment

Eduard Fernández, wins the Best Supporting Actor Award

January 26, 2020
Eduard Fernández He has been surprised at the ceremony of the 34th edition of the Goya for winning the Best Supporting Actor award for 'While the war lasts'. His opponents of 'Pain and glory' sounded louder, Leonardo Sbaraglia Y Asier Etxeandia. I was also nominated Luis Callejo for 'Weathering'.

While the war lasts

The military Millan Astray who gives life in the film has been brought before everyone and has taken the head. The movie director, Alejandro Amenábar, he has picked it up in his name and has read a few words on behalf of the actor, who could not be at the ceremony.

"Thank you all for this Goya, it makes me very excited and since this year I can't be here, I'm going to give you the gift of being brief. So thanks to the whole team, Fernando Bovaira, my castmates, Karra Elajalde Santi, Nathalie, Nacho for making a good piece of the character with a great characterization, Sonia Grande, Eva and Yolanda, and especially Alejandro Amenábar, I want to dedicate it to my daughter Greta, Mesala in full and Ainhoa. And long live the cinema "

The filmmaker acknowledged that he was saying things about him that he avoided saying them to the public. Fernández takes home his third big head after 'Fausto 5.0' in 2001 and 'In the city' in 2003. In total the actor adds up to 12 nominations.

