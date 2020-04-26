Sports

Edmilson: "We arrived with many doubts at the 2002 World Cup, Ronaldo and Rivaldo came from injury"

April 26, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Every weekend we remember in 'Carousel Deportivo' stories and anecdotes from the World Cups. This Sunday, it was the turn of the Korea and Japan World Cup held in 2002.

To know first-hand how the final of the tournament was, which was played by Brazil and Germany with a 2-0 triumph for Cariocas, they were in Carrusel Edmilson and Oliver Neuville.

"It was a very interesting World Cup. The two years prior to the tournament we had a not very defined team to reach the World Cup. We had many doubts, Ronaldo and Rivaldo came from injury and many asked for Romario to be called up," said Edmilson. "We found a very competitive and well-organized Germany. It was a very nice final. We had a lot of confidence in our forwards, between Ronaldo and Rivaldo they scored 15 goals"he stressed.

Oliver Neuville joined the discussion. And there both players recognized that they are having the luck that the coronavirus has not affected them on a personal level. "Health is going well, which is the most important thing."

READ:  The unique feature of Ronaldo at the age of 17 that left the world champions speechless in 1994

In addition, Neuville acknowledged having chatted with Zé Roberto In recent days and from 'Carousel Deportivo' they asked him to ask the Brazilian what he does to be so physically well at 45 years old. "It is incredible, I think that at 45 years old he can play soccer again"



All sports news

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.