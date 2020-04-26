Edmilson: "We arrived with many doubts at the 2002 World Cup, Ronaldo and Rivaldo came from injury"

Every weekend we remember in 'Carousel Deportivo' stories and anecdotes from the World Cups. This Sunday, it was the turn of the Korea and Japan World Cup held in 2002.

To know first-hand how the final of the tournament was, which was played by Brazil and Germany with a 2-0 triumph for Cariocas, they were in Carrusel Edmilson and Oliver Neuville.

"It was a very interesting World Cup. The two years prior to the tournament we had a not very defined team to reach the World Cup. We had many doubts, Ronaldo and Rivaldo came from injury and many asked for Romario to be called up," said Edmilson. "We found a very competitive and well-organized Germany. It was a very nice final. We had a lot of confidence in our forwards, between Ronaldo and Rivaldo they scored 15 goals"he stressed.

Oliver Neuville joined the discussion. And there both players recognized that they are having the luck that the coronavirus has not affected them on a personal level. "Health is going well, which is the most important thing."

In addition, Neuville acknowledged having chatted with Zé Roberto In recent days and from 'Carousel Deportivo' they asked him to ask the Brazilian what he does to be so physically well at 45 years old. "It is incredible, I think that at 45 years old he can play soccer again"

All sports news