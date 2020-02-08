Edith González can be seen in March in the last film she filmed

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The last film of the deceased actress Edith González will be released next March, according to reports in different news portals. It's called An Honest Feeling in the Dungeon of Oblivion and was filmed in 2017, when Edith was still fighting the cancer she suffered.

An honest feeling in the dungeon of oblivion is Luis Bárcenas' first opera and it lasts four hours, and he reveals that it will be released in the framework of the International Film Festival of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (FICUNAM).

According to reports in different news portals, the aforementioned festival will take place from March 5 to 15 in Mexico City (CDMX).

Edith González Fuentes was the full name of the famous Mexican actress, who died on June 13, 2019 due to ovarian cancer.

Edith had cancer detected in 2016 and underwent several treatments to fight it; He could do it, but he returned more aggressively and ended his life.

Dear past, thanks for your teachings. Dear future, I am prepared. GOD thank you for a new opportunity, "Edith wrote in early 2018 on Twitter.

Comrades, we inform you of the sensitive death of our C. Edith González Fuentes, with a stage name “Edith González”, a member of our union, who died early today on June 13. Our condolences to your family and friends. RIP pic.twitter.com/j7quRL7QYg – ANDA (@andactores)

June 13, 2019





Edith was born on December 10, 1964 in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico) and was the daughter of the accountant Efraín González and Mrs. Ofelia Fuentes, who was a housewife.

From the age of 2 she participated in plays, as she told herself in the interviews they did.

Edith was able to act in about 40 soap operas, most of them in a leading role, including Bianca Vidal, Yes, my love, Monte Calvario, Wild Heart and the last one was Eva the trailer, for Telemundo.







