         Edgar Wright explains how cinemas can recover magic so as not to lose the battle with Netflix

Edgar Wright He fears that the rise of streaming platforms such as Netflix could lead the public to stop going to the movies to watch movies, especially since the different networks are neglecting what an unparalleled experience should be.

The director of films like 'Zombies party' or 'Baby Driver' has taken advantage of his participation in a conference with the UK Cinema Association to express his desire that movie theaters recover the magic that he says they have been losing. Wright began by highlighting the little interest that the seventh art industry seems to have at this point:

I have always been surprised in this industry, in London but especially also in Hollywood, how many people who work in it, producers and directors, who are not going to watch movies with audiences. Maybe it's because they have private and very sophisticated rooms at home. I have one but I still go to the movies because I want to watch the movie with people. It is very important to me. I still want to have the same emotion that I had watching 'Star Wars' when I was 3 years old.

Therefore, Wright, who is currently immersed in the post-production of believes that it is the cinemas themselves that have to take maximum care of their customers if they don't want to risk that they end up throwing in the towel and settle for using Netflix and other platforms:

Anything you do to make it magical is vital. You don't want to lose the battle with Netflix because people who go to the movies don't feel they are getting something out of the experience. There has to be a reason to go to that room and not see it on an iPhone on the train. I like to watch things on Netflix, but I have to get out of the sofa, to be sure. I like going to the movies. Television and streaming are making a lot of noise, but I've always tried to make movies that you feel you have to watch on the big screen.

The director of 'Welcome to the end of the world' did not hesitate to point out one of the main culprits: excess ads before each screening. For him, trailers make all the sense in the world, but things change with everything else:

The ads are very long. It is not in all chains, some are worse than others. They are also longer in great movies. I don't mind watching trailers. The trailers are great to see with audiences and a great barometer to know if something is going to be a success or not … but ads, you could have 50% less (…) You know when you go to see 'No time to Die ', the new James Bond movie, that you are going to swallow an advertisement for watches, one for beers and another for cars, and everyone will show you scenes from the movie you are about to watch.

In addition, Wright also pointed out that the spots that can also be seen on television are especially annoying: "I don't want them to be part of my film experience". What forgot to highlight is that there are more and more spectators with little education They may spoil the experience, but it also depends on the cinema to take action for it, but I know they are not interested.