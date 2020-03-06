Edgar Wright Against the Ads in the Cinema

Share it:

Edgar Wright it is wonderful. The person in charge of the fabulous “Cornetto trilogy”(‘Zombies Party’,‘Fatal weapon' Y 'Welcome to the end of the world’) And the equally great‘Scott Pilgrim against the world’(2010) and‘Baby driver’(2017), he wants you to go to the movies again.

"I am always surprised in this industry, in London and especially in Hollywood, the amount of people who work in it, producers and directors, who are not really going to watch movies with the public”, Says the filmmaker in statements published in Deadline. "Maybe it's because they have private screening rooms or some elegant home installation. I have an elegant installation at home but I still go to the cinema because I want to watch movies with audiences. That is really important to me. I want to have the same emotion that I had watching Star Wars when I was three years old"

After the somewhat manned hose of galactic nostalgia in the purest style “memberberries”, Wright continues his plea.

"Anything you do to make this something magical is really important. You don't want to lose the battle with Netflix because people who go to the movies feel they aren't getting anything from the experience. There must be a reason why you want to go to a room and not see it on an iPhone on the train", He insists before clarifying:"I like watching some Netflix stuff, but at some point I need to get up from the couch. I like going to the movies. Television and streaming are making a lot of noise, but I've always tried to make movies that you feel you need to watch on the big screen"

And now, we reach the core of the director's complaint, the problem that all of us who continue to enjoy the experience in theaters has tortured us for 20 or even 40 minutes: “The ads are too long, although this does not happen in all the chains, some are worse than others"

Indeed, some chains do not have these problems but, in the big brands, well … we know what happens.

"Ads are longer for larger movies. I don't mind watching trailers. Trailers are a great thing to see with the public and also a great barometer of whether something is going to be a success or not, but the ads … could have 50% less”, The filmmaker insists. "You know that when you see No time to die, the new Bond movie, you're going to see a watch ad, a beer ad and a car ad, and everyone will show you clips of the movie you're about to watch"

Edgar Wright is now in full edition of the mysterious ‘Last Night in Soho’(2020) while preparing‘Shadows’, His first animated film, and a documentary about Sparks.