Eder Sarabia: "My essence is not going to change, I am proud to be as I am"

The second coach of Barcelona Eder Sarabia has spoken for the first time after the generated controversy for his shouts in El Clasico, in Movistar +: "My essence is not going to change. It is a matter more in ways than in the background. It is true that we have to set an example to many people, to children and to take care of many things, but my essence it's not going to change, I will continue to live football intensely. I am proud of being as I am, and we continue like this, and we continue working, and forward ".

The controversy arose after the cameras of Movistar + will get some of the messages that Setién and Sarabia sent to their players during the match, with the second coach being the mostNcisive and critical, he showed himself to the players, with messages like "but throw a goal, I c *** in God"or"does not make nothing to do. "

The Camp Nou supported its second coach to the shout of "Eder Sarabia, lo, lo, lo, lo, lo" In the first minutes of the game.

In addition, the Blaugrana fans called for the resignation of Bartomeu for the second consecutive game, after the digital crisis uncovered by the SER Chain.

Quique Setién admitted in an interview in The newspaper to have asked sorry: "It's a situation that has me affected a lot to me The first thing I think about is the image of the club, it must be unpolluted and you have to take care of it. It is a topic that worries me a lot. They can criticize you for the changes, because you badly plan the parties … but not for the behavior. Eder is a kid who He has a great temper, he has to learn to control himself. It is an issue that Eder is trying to solve. He is a young kid, an impulsive kid, who has a lot of energy, which for many things is tremendously positive. But we are on the bench of a club you represent and the behavior should be impeccable (…) It is a subject that we must improve ourselves. Is trying to put solution. And he is working for it. YWe have apologized that we have to ask. And especially me because, in the end, it's my fault. I have to control these things. "