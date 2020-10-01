EDENS ZERO: Volume 7 arrives in the comic store in November, with a small surprise

A few moments ago, Edizioni Star Comics announced the release date of the Volume 7 di Eden UN_ASS, also stating that anyone who decides to buy it will receive one as a gift gorgeous set of special postcards. The Volume will be available in a limited edition only and exclusively in the comic store, therefore it is an unrepeatable offer.

As you can see below, in reality, there is another way to get the two gadgets, which is to buy the Hiro Mashima Special Pack arriving on October 28th. In case you already have the titles in the collection and you do not want to spend € 23.90, however, you would do well to hurry up when on November 4th it will finally be possible to buy the new Volume.

We remind you that at the moment EDENS ZERO is composed of eleven volumes, with a twelfth arriving on 12 October. In Italy the series has been distributed by Star Comics since May 1, 2019, and has recently completed the halfway point. The Italian adaptation of Volume 8 will presumably arrive by the end of February 2021.

The Mashima series will also receive an anime adaptation starting next April. For the moment it has only been confirmed that the direction will be entrusted to Shinji Ishihara and Yushi Suzuki, and that the animation studio will be JC Staff (KonoSuba, One-Punch Man 2, Food Wars).