EDENS ZERO: the new anime from Fairy Tail’s dad finally has a date, here are the details

After several months of speculation, and numerous chapters available, EDENS ZERO finally becomes an anime. The new work from the creator of Fairy Tail has not enjoyed the same fortune as its predecessor, but the television adaptation has the arduous goal of increasing the popularity of the series.

With more than a hundred chapters behind it, EDENS ZERO has already passed two years since the beginning of its serialization. Precisely for this reason, in fact, the time has been considered ripe to propose the manga in an animated key. In the past few hours, after yesterday Hiro Mashima and the director of the Fairy Tail anime had anticipated an announcement for the Tokyo Game Show, it was confirmed that EDENS ZERO will debut in the spring of 2021.

Furthermore, it was confirmed that the animation studio in charge of the project will be J.C. Staff (Food Wars, One Punch Man 2), while the direction of the anime will be entrusted to the director Shinji Ishihira (Fairy Tail). In case you don’t know the new work of sensei, the publisher describes the story as follows:

“Young Shiki lives on the planet Granbell together with the robots that animate a huge theme park. One day two visitors arrive, the first to set foot on Granbell in about a century: Rebecca, a young creator of digital content, and her cat. Happy blue. The three quickly get along and become friends … They still don’t know that this meeting will change their destinies! “

