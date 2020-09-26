EDENS ZERO: The first key visual shows us the protagonists of Hiro Mashima’s work

We have discovered the release date of the anime of EDENS ZERO, now we report the prima key visual centered on the duo of protagonists of the events set in the original universe created by Hiro Mashima.

As you know, he will take care of the animated transposition of the work J.C. Staff, animation studio responsible for, among others, the second season of One Punch Man and Food Wars. The director, on the other hand, is a name that the numerous fans of Hiro Mashima’s anime know: it is Shinji Ishihira, who has already worked on the episodes of the animated version of Fairy Tail. At the bottom of the news instead there is an image focused on Shiki, Rebecca and the anthropomorphic robot named Happy, protagonists of the chapters of EDENS ZERO.

To see the first season of the show, we will have to wait for next April 2021, instead for those unfamiliar with the plot of the manga, in the episodes we will follow the events of Shiki, a young boy who grew up on a planet inhabited by robots alone. One day a girl will arrive on the planet, Rebecca, with whom she will decide to leave for explore the galaxy called “Sakura Cosmos“.

If you are curious to discover other curiosities about the series, here is the comment of the author of EDENS ZERO after the announcement of the animated series produced by JC Staff.