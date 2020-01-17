EDENS ZERO: Star Comics announces the replacement of volume 4

Share it:

Sometimes in the publishing world it happens that a document is poorly paged or that unexpected processes take place during printing which lead to a final volume with wrong elements. A prompt response from the publishing house is also required, as done by Star Comics, which communicates the decision taken on volume 4 of EDENS ZERO, work of Hiro Mashima.

The volume 4 of EDENS ZERO produced by Star Comics has an error on page 89, where in the central vignette there is another vignette that blocks the face of the protagonist Rebecca. The error in chapter 28 led to a race for cover for the Perugia publishing house which communicated the how to replace the booklet.

The Correct tankobon of EDENS ZERO will be ready for the first days of February. The return can be made in the comics shop for those who have purchased the volume from their trusted dealer, while for those who have bought EDENS ZERO for other channels such as newsagents or online stores, they must follow another procedure.

The register can be replaced at one of the Star Comics stands who will be present at the various comic book fairs. Another alternative is to go to one of the comics shops that will join the initiative, booking the new correct volume.

In Japan, EDENS ZERO is in the sixth volume, while in Italy the story fired by Star Comics revealed the meaning of the term EDENS ZERO.