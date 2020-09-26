EDENS ZERO: Official character designs and voice actors revealed

One of the most anticipated anime transpositions of recent months is certainly that of EDENS ZERO , new series created by Hiro Mashima, author of the famous Fairy Tail. To witness the animated adventures of the young Shiki we should wait until April 2021, but to make this wait less heavy, other interesting details have been revealed.

Given the incredible success of Fairy Tail, and its still ongoing sequel Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, Mashima fans are waiting with high expectations for the anime of his new work, and after the announcement regarding the date of ‘ release, scheduled for April 2021, many of them were positively surprised by other revelations.

The making of the anime looks promising, as the studio that deals with the production is the JC Staff, same as the second season of One Punch Man, while the direction will be handled by Shinji Ishihira who has already held the role for the transposition of Fairy Tail. In addition to this information, and the first official key visual, it was revealed the character designs of the protagonists and their voice actors.

In the posts reported at the bottom of the news, you can find illustrations of Shiki Granbell, Rebecca Bluegarden, and Happy, a robot with the appearance of a cat, and then find a poster showing their voice actors, among which we find Takuma Terashima come Shiki, and Rie Kugimiya who will return to dub the cat, already seen in Fairy Tail.