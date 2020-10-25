Edens Zero: Hiro Mashima wishes fans happy Halloween with a cute illustration

Hiro Mashima is undoubtedly one of the most active mangaka on social networks, given the continuous sketches and unpublished drawings that see Natsu and Lucy from Fairy Tail as protagonists, and lately Shiki and Rebecca from Edens Zero , and on the occasion of the upcoming Halloween holiday he decided to show the space travelers in other “guises”.

Recreating what appears to be a horror movie poster featuring ironic tones, with a giant moon and dark, menacing buildings in the background, Mashima took the opportunity to both wish happy Halloween to all his fans, both to present a transformation that is nothing short of particular for the three main characters of his latest work.

The protagonist, Shiki, appears as a real werewolf, complete with clothes ripped due to the change, and with one big thing, Rebecca instead wears different clothes than she usually wears, and seems to have undergone a partial transformation, having only the ears, front legs and tail of a wolf, while Happy, a recurring figure in the sensei series, has become a cute pink bat.

We also remind you that Edens Zero 7 will arrive in November with a surprise, and that Hiro Mashima will be among the guests of Lucca 2020.