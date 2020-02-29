EDENS ZERO: Hiro Mashima reveals the possible duration of the manga

Share it:

Without even taking a long, well-deserved vacation at the end of Fairy Tail, Hiro Mashima wasted no time in designing and serializing his latest effort, EDENS ZERO. His new manga is enjoying moderate success at home, although it has not yet matched the predecessor's record, but it seems that something is about to change.

Having reached chapter 83, and the fourth volume in Italy, in fact, the time for an EDENS ZERO anime seems to be ripe, even in light of the mysterious 4 projects on which sensei himself is still working. Recently, Mashima also tried to clarify its intentions regarding the alleged length of EDENS ZERO which, barring unforeseen circumstances, will not go beyond 500 chapters.

In this case, the famous author has reiterated that he wants to make a manga longer than Rave but shorter than Fairy Tail (and consequently will be oriented between 300 and 500 chapters) with a maximum of 45 volumes. We remind you, in fact, that Natsu's adventures have lasted for over 11 years, with 545 chapters behind him and 63 volumes published all over the world that have recently exceeded 72 million copies sold.

In any case, EDENS ZERO will accompany us for a long time and we are sure that he will be able to make himself known more by the public if a television transposition is actually announced. And you, however, when do you think the manga will end? Let us know with a comment below.