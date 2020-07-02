Eden Zero: the author celebrates the publication of chapter number 100

Share it:

Hiro Mashima is a tireless author, capable of continually creating – work after work – narrative universes that have been able to kidnap the hearts of millions of readers. The project he is currently working on is Edens Zero, which recently crossed the finish line in chapter number 100.

The author celebrated this precious arrival point on Twitter, attracting the likes and comments of hundreds of fans who find themselves reading its chapters weekly. Here is the author's message:

"The hundredth chapter of Eden's Zero has landed on the magazine today! Thanks for all your support. "

Mashima has attached thanks to his post the cover art of chapter 100, which presents the protagonists of the work in a nice chibi version. We know well that the science fiction genre has a sporadic presence within the Shonen landscape; the author was able to mix elements familiar to his fans in an unprecedented narrative context, far from fantasy but still reminiscent – to a certain extent – of the atmosphere of Fairy Tail.

The success of the manga is further confirmed by the announcement of the animated series, confirmed by the same author a few days ago on social media. If we were to launch into a forecast, we would say that the spring of 2021 is the most likely period for the airing – also considering the difficult situation of the industry, whose production engine is opposed by the Coronavirus.

A few months ago, the author of Edens Zero enthusiastically welcomed the arrival of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. The digital drawing, according to the author of Edens Zero, was a godsend.