Edén Muñoz, from Caliber 50, shows off his son on Instagram

Edén Muñoz, the vocalist of the group Caliber 50, never tires of showing off on social networks his little son Emilio, who is identical to him.

Edén Muñoz has millions of followers on social networks and is in contact with them daily to share things from his personal and professional life.

Posting pictures of his son is very enjoyable and his fans from various countries, who follow him, just love it. They always express their admiration and praise for their baby.

Of such a stick, such a splinter, equal companions "," Two drops of water "," They are so equal, hugs "," My precious loves "and" Beautiful ", are some of the texts that they write to Eden.

Edén also shares videos in which he appears next to Emilio, and in them he is seen when he feeds him, plays with him and even squashes him out of pure taste.

And there is no doubt that he loves his family, since in other images he also sometimes shows his pretty wife.

Edén Muñoz and Caliber 50 are currently promoting the single Barquillero, which is proving a great success on digital platforms.

The group, like all of them, has had to suspend its concerts for the time being due to the pandemic of the coronavirus COVID-19 and its members remain at home, in shelter.

Caliber 50 was part this weekend of a concert from Casa, which was publicized and broadcast by the Telemundo network everywhere.

