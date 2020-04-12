Sports

Eden Hazard: "Trying not to eat too much during confinement is not easy"

April 12, 2020
Edie Perez
Two weeks ago, Eden Hazard, a Belgian footballer for Real Madrid, attended his country's media, the RTBF, to analyze the current situation due to the coronavirus stoppage, in an interview that has transpired in Spain this Sunday.

The player and captain of the Belgium team recognized, among other things, that he came overweight to the white team this past summer when he signed from Chelsea. Hazard acknowledged the following to the question about the difficulty of maintaining weight during this confinement for the whole of society. "It's hard for me, too! We try not to eat too much and not go too much to the cookie pantry."he commented.

Hazard did not hide that his season was not as he expected and was very sincere. "My first season at Real Madrid is bad"He confessed after suffering three injuries, the last two of greater severity, which have prevented him from participating regularly with the Whites.

The second one, which had him in the dry dock between November and February, was originated by an entry by teammate Thomas Meunier during the duel between Real Madrid and PSG of the Bernabéu Champions League.

Hazard acknowledged that his physical therapist cannot accompany him these days because he fell ill and has to communicate with him by video call. "I do a lot of exercises with the physical therapist with videos, it can't come since he got sick. I try to do ankle exercises and we take care of ourselves as best we can. "



