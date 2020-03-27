Eden Hazard confesses her fear of passing the infection on to others

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The striker of the Real Madrid and captain of the Belgium team, Eden Hazard, commented this Thursday from his confinement in Madrid that he is "afraid" of catching coronavirus "like everyone else", but above all he would be concerned about the possibility of being able transmit the infection to other people.

"Fear of taking it? Yes, like everyone else. Above all, I am afraid of passing it on to others if I catch it, because is more delicate. I, if it infects me, I think I will be able to manage it and we have people who are at our disposal to heal us. But I know that there are weaker people who have a worse time, it is for them that I care, "said the footballer in a video.

Hazard expressed himself this way in a telematic interview given to public radio television RTBF from the Community of Madrid, which in the last 24 hours has added other 265 more deaths with coronavirus, which brings the total number of deaths since the epidemic began to 2,090, 51.11% of all deaths in Spain.

"The information we have in Madrid is not magnificent, from what we see in the news. But anyway, the weather is good, we have the garden for the children … It is not easy, but I think there are others who have more reason to complain than we do, "he added.

The footballer, who recently had surgery in Dallas (USA) for a fissure in the distal fibula of the right leg and had a hard time playing again this season, explained that they are well groomed at home, that their children follow the courses through the internet and that they are in contact with the Real Madrid coaches to maintain their physical tone.

"I try not to eat much. There is the cookie closet and I try not to get too close, "joked the footballer in a video recorded in his kitchen.

Asked about some advice to try to ease confinement, the 'Red Devils' captain suggested alternating different occupations. "Do various things, especially if you have children. Play a bit of cards, board games, a little TV, a movie … vary the activities and don't stay for hours in front of the television ".

And as a farewell, he sent a support message to his fellow citizens in Belgium: 'Courage everyone, and to those who cure the sick in Belgium. It is difficult, but it is thanks to you that people are better. Keep it up, we think of you and cheer up, 'he concluded.