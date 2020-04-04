Eddie Murphy in 2020, Career and Filmography

The quarter of 'Superdetective in hollywood'(Martin Brest, 1984) appears and disappears from the radar because, according to the actor, he will not see the light until the script is perfect. "I don't want to repeat the mistakes of the past"He confessed on the Ellen DeGeneres show.

The same goes for the sequel to 'The prince of Zamunda'(John Landis, 1988) who, after cover headlines a year ago When Paramount announced that it gave the green light to the project and then disappeared without a trace, it seems that, finally, it will see the light with Eddie Murphy as the protagonist 30 years later.

To close this triumvirate of returns to the past, Murphy has been the third protagonist of décadas for decadesTriplets’, The late sequel to‘Twins hit twice’(Ivan Reitman, 1988) who would reunite Arnold schwarzenegger Y Danny DeVito.

Until all this crystallizes, in interpreter he has had a new opportunity of redemption in 2019 with the great ‘Dolemite Is My Name’Biopic about Rudy Ray Moore, referent of the seventies blaxploitation, directed by Craig Brewer and with Wesley Snipes, Chris Rock, Kodi Smit-McPhee Y Keegan-Michael Key in its cast.