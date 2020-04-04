Eddie Murphy in 2020, Career and Filmography

Share it:
Eddie Murphy he was the king of comedy in Hollywood. A time when no one could think that the actor and comedian could disappear overnight without a trace. Well it did. What the hell happened to one of the actors most loved by the public in the 80s and 90s?
Murphy's career started very early, and not as an actor. At 19 he already began to participate in the famous program
Saturday night Live, and his numerous characters and interventions made him an instant legend. Not in vain the magazine Rolling Stone positioned him in 2015 in second place in his ranking of best comedians in SNL, only behind John Belushi. Of him, the magazine wrote: " No one had seen anyone like him. Murphy could make any moment memorable. He knew how to get in front of a television camera as if it belonged to him"
That brief first stage between 1980 and 1984 kicked off his film career, which was immediate. Eddie Murphy had potential, he had a future. I arrive 'Limit: 48 hours' (1982), who starred alongside Nick Nolte and that even earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best New Actor. Action, comedy and camaraderie between two men destined not to be friends captivated the public and confirmed that this comedian was here to stay. But it was the year of his departure from SNL that marked the final turning point: it was the year that it was released 'Superdetective in Hollywood' (1984), the highest grossing film of that season in the United States ($ 234 million raised and 14 weeks leading the box office) and the springboard to the absolute fame of the actor. The detective Axel Foley He would become one of his fetish characters, starring in two sequels in 1987 and 1994. After that stage, Murphy opened another one: that of 'The Nutty Professor', released in 1996 and with a sequel in 2000, and also 'Dr. Dolittle ' (1998).
What happened to this successful career? Simply, that his stage as king of comedy was coming to an end. He only needed a box office failure to collapse, and he had it: 'Pluto Nash' (2002), a science fiction film that was criticized by both critics and audiences. And the thing did not stop there, but with his following films -'Norbit '(2007),' Trapped in a crazy '(2008) – it became clear that he no longer had the favor of criticism. In Hollywood, when you don't have the support of the public, you can start packing.
Even so, it will be rare for the interpreter to be totally disconnected from the industry. In 2016 he starred in the independent drama ' Mr. Church’, His last feature film so far, but there are certain projects that have been chasing Murphy for years.
Superdetective in hollywood'(Martin Brest, 1984) appears and disappears from the radar because, according to the actor, he will not see the light until the script is perfect. " I don't want to repeat the mistakes of the past"He confessed on the Ellen DeGeneres show.
The prince of Zamunda'(John Landis, 1988) who, after cover headlines a year ago When Paramount announced that it gave the green light to the project and then disappeared without a trace, it seems that, finally, it will see the light with Eddie Murphy as the protagonist 30 years later.
Triplets’, The late sequel to‘ Twins hit twice’(Ivan Reitman, 1988) who would reunite Arnold schwarzenegger Y Danny DeVito.
Until all this crystallizes, in interpreter he has had a new opportunity of redemption in 2019 with the great ‘
