Ed Sheeran was in Italy at the end of 2019, and it's all the fault of his home in Umbria

Ed Sheeran at the end of 2019 he did at least two things worthy of merit: he published the very romantic video of Put it all on me, in which he appears with his wife Cherry Seaborn, and has been in Italy. In Umbria, to be precise. His visit to these parts came to the surface thanks to the Facebook profile of Locanda Manfredi di Paciano, the place where the singer was spotted at the end of December. In the shot you see the pop star in the company of the insiders in the restaurant.

Ed Sheeran and the house (with vineyard) in Umbria

However, it is not a casual journey. Ed Sheeran and of house in Umbria for some time. In fact, he owns a villa in the rolling hills that has a special feature: a vineyard. Thanks to that the pop star was conquered in the blink of an eye. To the The Sun in 2017 said:

"There is a vineyard and the moment I saw it I knew I had to buy that place."

His eyes rested on a house in Umbria, because Tuscany had been excluded a priori.

"I didn't want to buy in Tuscany because there are too many English people there."

Undeniable observation. Its property is located near the town of Paciano, which has something like 1,000 inhabitants. Not really a crowded place.

About his relationship with Italy, always at The Sun, Ed Sheeran had stated:

"Italians are people who live surrounded by culture, extraordinary food, incredible wine and a lot of beauty. What more could you want for your children? Learning Italian with them would be fun."

Ok, so in the near future maybe you could see many mini Sheeran that are wandering among the rows of the vineyard.

In 2017 Ed Sheeran planned the tour of ÷ Divide, the album released in the same year. The first date was in Turin and it had not been a coincidence, given that, as he had declared to Vanity Fair, "I just bought a property in Italy. I don't want to say where it is, but it's a beautiful place. My tour will start in Italy because I want to spend some time in my new property there."

And, we understand you: on wine (and on vineyards) we have the same passion.

